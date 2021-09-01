Swansea City have announced the signing of French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Swansea City swooped in on deadline day to bring Olivier Ntcham to the Liberty Stadium in an eye-catching deal.

Reports emerged revealing the former Celtic star was undergoing a medical with the Swans ahead of a rumoured move and now, his switch to the Championship club has been confirmed.

Swansea made the move official on their club website, confirming the news at around midday on Wednesday.

Ntcham’s arrival makes it three deadline day arrivals for Swansea, with Michael Obafemi and Rhys Williams (loan) also joining.

While the trio have linked up with Russell Martin’s side, both Jamal Lowe and Connor Roberts made moves away, joining Bournemouth and Burnley respectively. Matt Grimes also attracted interest from elsewhere, with Fulham keen, but a move failed to materialise.

A sought-after player

Ntcham had attracted plenty of interest during the summer window after his departure from Celtic.

Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers (The Sun on Sunday, 15.08.21, pg. 63), and Legia Warsaw were all mentioned as potential sutiors at times this summer, but it is the South Wales outfit who have been able to strike a deal.

Now, Ntcham will be hoping to prove he is worth the high interest in his services as he eyes a fresh start after Celtic.

A new challenge

The 25-year-old midfielder has tested himself in Italy, France and Scotland at senior level, also spending time in England with Manchester City’s academy.

However, a move to the Championship presents him with a new test, so it will be interesting to see if he can settle into Martin’s side qucikly and become a key player.