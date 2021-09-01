Bristol Rovers have terminated the contract of midfielder Josh Barrett, it has been confirmed.

Bristol Rovers managed to recruit three new players on transfer deadline day.

Antony Evans, Junior Brown and Leon Clarke all linked up with the Gas, joining Joey Barton’s ranks as he looked to make his mark on the squad in what was his first window with the club.

However, despite passing the deadline, it has now been confirmed that midfielder Josh Barrett has headed out the exit door at the Memorial Stadium.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Barrett has seen his deal with the club terminated.

The 23-year-old struggled to make an impact in his time with Bristol Rovers, playing just 19 times for the club since joining back in January 2020.

Barrett made 11 outings during the 2020/21 campaign, with only one of them coming in the starting 11.

Now, having departed Rovers, the former Reading youngster is free to search for a new club as a free agent, meaning he is confined to only moving within the transfer window.

Reading stint

Having made his way through the Royals’ youth academy, Barrett went on to play 14 times for the club’s first-team, netting two goals and providing one assist.

He also spent a short stint on loan with Coventry City, picking up more senior experience with the Sky Blues. In a half-season stint with the club in 2018, Barrett managed to make eight appearances.

As well as featuring heavily for Reading’s U23s, Barrett also spent a stint on loan with Aldershot before his eventual departure.