Nottingham Forest failed with a move for Sint-Truiden striker Yuma Suzuki, with reports claiming the player turned down a switch.

Et Yuma #Suzuki s’est encore permis de refuser une offre émanant de #Championship et du club de #NottinghamForest en dernière minute alors que le #STVV était d’accord de le vendre… No comment. #mercato #JPL #STVV — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 31, 2021

Nottingham Forest managed to recruit three new players on transfer deadline day, bringing in West Ham’s Xande Silva, Olimpia midfielder Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager from Olympiakos.

Now, it has emerged from Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri that Chris Hughton’s side also made an effort to sign Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki.

Tavolieri has revealed that Forest and Belgian side Sint-Truiden had agreed a deal late on.

However, a move to the City Ground failed to materialise after Suzuki turned down the chance to make the move to the Championship on deadline day.

As a result, he has remained with the Jupiler Pro League side, with two years still remaining on his deal with the club.

Another failed striker move

Suzuki isn’t the only striker to have emerged on Forest’s radar ahead of yesterday’s deadline.

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja was reportedly subject of a bid from Forest, but the relevant parties were unable to come to an agreement over a deal.

Guven Yalcin of Turkish side Besiktas was also said to be on Hughton’s radar, but a move didn’t develop into anything beyond rumours.

Forest’s attacking options

Hughton will now have only Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor as their primary options at the top of the pitch. Deadline day arrival Xande Silva can also feature as a centre-forward if needs be.

Despite the fact the window has closed, the club can still look into the free agent market if they want to bring in another striker.