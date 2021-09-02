Radoslaw Majewski was a key component in the Nottingham Forest side which reached the Championship play-offs in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 campaigns.

Majewski started his career in his native Poland for Znicz Pruszkow before switching to fellow Polish sides Dyskobolia Grodzisk and Polonia Warsaw.

He made the switch to England after joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2009/10 campaign, appearing 35 times and scoring three times as the Reds reached the play-off semi-final.

Nottingham Forest decided to make Majewski’s move to the City Ground permanent at the end of the season for just over £1million.

He achieved cult status for the Reds after his exquisite, exciting displays from attacking midfield caught the eye.

But after an impressive 162 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest in which he collected 19 goals and 22 assists, he was shipped out on loan to Huddersfield Town in 2014.

The Polish international has played in an array of countries since his move from England, with a spell in Australia at Western Sydney Wanderers and in Greece with PAE Veria.

Between his spells abroad, Majewski returned to Poland with Lech Poznan, winning the Polish Super Cup before moving to Pogon Szczekin in the Polish first division.

At the age of 34, Majewski is now plying his trade for Polish fifth-tier side Wieczysta Krakow after moving in September 2020.