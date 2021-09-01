Sunderland striker Will Grigg joined Rotherham United on a season-long yesterday.

Grigg, 30, has endured a torrid time as a Sunderland player. The former Wigan Athletic man signed midway through the 2018/19 season but has scored just five league goals since.

He enjoyed a positive spell on loan with MK Dons in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 20 League One outings for the Dons.

Now though, he joins Paul Warne’s Rotherham United as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

But his temporary departure from the Stadium of Light has been met largely with positivity from Sunderland fans – they’ve had an impressive summer transfer window but signings of old like Grigg represent a darker time in transfer windows for the Black Cats.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about his move to Rotherham United:

This day just gets better and better doesn’t it — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) August 31, 2021

Heart never really in it for us I think- he seemed to settle ok at mk dons and wish him well at Rufc- just not too well. ..hope he gets a permanent move — AT (@Truemana3388) September 1, 2021

Shame it's only a loan. — Lefty Geetar (@longjaw1) August 31, 2021

Thank Christ for that! 🥳 Don’t let the door hit you on your way out — Kirsten Reed (@KirstenReed71) August 31, 2021

The signing that sums up Stewart Donald's ownership, it's all there to see 2nd series Sunderland till I die. A fool and his money are easily parted! Grigg sums up what is wrong with football today total greed/no effort whatsoever!! — Neil Dougherty (@fac10doc) August 31, 2021

10/10 transfer window — SunderlandFan (@Sunderl11339675) August 31, 2021