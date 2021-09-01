The72column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Swansea City picked apart for pennies

The vultures arrived in South Wales yesterday and left with some of Swansea City’s first-team names. Conor Roberts joined Burnley and Jamal Lowe went to Bournemouth, with Matt Grimes coming close to sealing a move to Championship table-toppers Fulham.

Alarmingly though, Swansea have let go two of their best players in Roberts and Lowe for next-to-nothing – Roberts makes the move to Turf Moor for £2.5million and Lowe to Bournemouth for £1.5million.

The Swans rejected bids in the region of £2.5million for Grimes – who has just a year left on his Swansea contract – but would’ve accepted somewhere near £4million, as per Swansea Independent.

They did bring in Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool and signed Michael Obafemi from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, but Russell Martin’s side may feel hard done by to lose two key players for a combined fee of just £4million.

Charlton Athletic’s pulling power

Charlton Athletic signed Morecambe skipper Sam Lavelle on deadline day. The 24-year-old joins on a three-year deal and he arrives amid strong interest from the Addicks’ League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys were close to signing him earlier in the summer but the move wouldn’t materialise and instead, Charlton swooped in with a £200k move. Whether Lavelle to Wycombe was due to finances or not remains to be seen, but the fact that Charlton have snapped him up from under Wycombe’s nose is an ode to the pulling power that Nigel Adkins and Charlton still have, despite their sluggish start to the League One campaign.

Saido Berahino’s Sheffield Wednesday redemption

Arguably one of the biggest surprises of deadline day was Saido Berahino’s move from Belgian side Zulte Waregem to Sheffield Wednesday.

He links up with an old West Brom ally in Darren Moore – he and Berahino’s paths at West Brom would’ve crossed when Moore was a player and Berahino a youth player, but Berahino had left before Moore took the helm briefly between 2018 and 2019. Now the pair are at Hillsborough, where the Owls are looking for an immediate return to the Championship.

Once a hailed prospect, Berahino’s career has gone from one downturn to another. He’s been playing his football in Belgium for the past three years after a tough stint with Stoke City but he comes back to England refreshed, and hopefully we can see him rediscover some of the form which saw him score 14 Premier League goals in the 2014/15 season alone.