Tommy Elphick has returned to Bournemouth as a coach following his retirement from the game.

Bournemouth have appointed their former defender as an assistant to their development squad, as announced by their official club website.

Elphick, who is 33-years-old, has hung up his boots recently and is delving into the coaching world now.

The ex-centre-back last played for Huddersfield Town but was released at the end of last season.

He’s back

Bournemouth have brought him in and he has said: “I’m thrilled to be back at a club which has very fond memories for me. I loved my time as a player and can’t wait to get started as a coach.

“I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to Neill Blake and Richard Hughes for identifying me as someone they want to invest in and nurture into becoming a coach. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Career

Elphick started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion before moving to Bournemouth in 2012.

He went on to become a huge player for the Cherries and helped them rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

Aston Villa then came calling in 2016 and he went on to play 50 times in all competitions for the Midlands club.

Recent spells

He had an impressive loan spell at Hull City during the 2018/19 season under Nigel Adkins and played 18 times for the Tigers before Villa decided to bring him back half-way through his stint in Easy Yorkshire.

Elphick also had a stint away at Reading before spending the past two years on the books at Huddersfield.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on as a coach at Bournemouth and he will be looking to help the development of their younger players.