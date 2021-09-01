QPR are ‘considering’ signing Martell Taylor-Crossdale following his release from Fulham earlier in the summer, reports West London Sport.

Taylor-Crossdale, 21, is now on his second trial with QPR. He was on trial with the club at the end of the last Championship and again now.

A former Chelsea youngster, Taylor-Crossdale netted in a QPR development game v Barnsley yesterday, soon after it was reported that he was back on trial with the club.

The Englishman is available on a free transfer and so he can be signed, despite the transfer window shutting at 11pm last night.

QPR had an impressive summer in the transfer window, signing 10 players including the likes of Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell and Andre Gray on loan from Watford.

But the R’s are making a habit of picking up these talented youngsters who’ve been let go, not only by bigger clubs like Chelsea but by others in and around London, like Fulham.

Ebere Eze for example was let go by a host of top flight clubs as a youngster but it was after his Millwall release that QPR snapped him up, and helped develop him into the player he is today.

Taylor-Crossdale will obviously be hoping to follow in his footsteps should he be handed a deal by QPR – he looks a promising player and the fact that QPR have go in for a second look at him suggests they’re interested.

We could see a deal announced soon should he continue to impress on trial.