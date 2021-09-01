Hartlepool United made a last-gasp move for Sunderland attacker Benjamin Kimpioka yesterday, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United tried to lure the youngster to Victoria Park but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Kimpioka, who is 21-years-old, ended up staying at Sunderland beyond the transfer deadline.

Any chance of him moving out on loan to the Football League this season will have to wait until January now.

Read: Former Sunderland man remains on trial at Preston North End

No Pools switch

He can join a National League club over the next few months if the Black Cats decide he needs to get more experience.

Kimpioka spent time on loan at Torquay United last season and helped Gary Johnson’s side get to the Play-Off final.

He joined the Gulls in March and ended up making 11 appearances for them in all competitions.

The winger was part of the Torquay side who missed out on promotion after losing to Hartlepool United at Ashton Gate in the final.

Read: Player Hartlepool United had last season finds new club

Current situation

Kimpioka is unlikely to get much game time with Sunderland in the league so most signs point towards another loan move at some point.

The Sun on Sunday’s print edition (29.08.21, pg. 61) reported that there could be Swedish interest in his services so this is something to keep an eye on.

He joined the Black Cats from IK Sirius but has mainly been used in their youth sides.