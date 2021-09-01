Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu was ‘very keen’ to sign for Swansea City last night, as per a report from Swansea Independent.

Fosu, 25, was close to joining Swansea City on loan from Brentford in the final hours of the summer transfer window, which closed at 11pm last night.

The move was with a view to a permanent deal with Bees boss Thomas Frank having previously hinted that he’d be open to letting the Ghana international leave the club.

But the deal fell through, and now a report from Swansea Independent has revealed that Fosu was ‘very keen to sign for Swansea City as late as 10pm last night’, in what was an eventful day for Russell Martin’s side.

They faced a transfer onslaught from Fulham for skipper Matt Grimes, whilst seeing Conor Roberts join Burnley and Jamal Lowe move to Bournemouth.

Why did the move fall through?

There’s no indication as to why Fosu’s move to Swansea City fell through but given the amount of transfer dealings that Swansea had to finalise yesterday (mostly outgoings that is), bringing in Fosu seemed to take a backseat.

It doesn’t look good on the Swans hierarchy that they allowed both Roberts and Lowe to leave and were obviously keen on letting Grimes go without bringing in anyone of note in the final days of the window, and they could really struggle this season.

Steve Cooper did brilliantly to guide the club to two successive top-six finished prior to this campaign but the club looks to be heading for a restart, and a vast rebuild under Martin.