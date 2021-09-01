West Brom striker Jovan Malcolm was on Shrewsbury Town’s radar yesterday, as per Shropshire Star reporter Lewis Cox on Twitter (see tweet below).

Believe Jovan Malcolm, young wba striker who has joined Accy on loan, was another on Town's radar. #salop — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) August 31, 2021

West Brom ended up loaning the youngster to Accrington Stanley.

John Coleman’s side swooped in to land him on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

It turns out Shrewsbury were keen as well but lost out to a fellow League One side.

Bright future

Malcolm, who is 18-years-old, is highly-rated by West Brom and is being tipped for a bright future at the Hawthorns.

He has now been given the green light to head out the exit door on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The attacker has risen up through the academy with the Baggies and fired seven goals in 15 games for their Under-18s last season.

He then broke into their Under-23s side during the latter stages of the campaign.

New home

Malcolm will now be eager to show what he can do in the Football League with Accrington and will give the North West side more competition and depth up front.

Shrewsbury will have to make do without him.

Accy have made a solid start to the new season under Coleman and beat Barrow on penalties last night in the EFL Trophy.

They are back in league action this weekend at home to Shrewsbury coincidently and Malcolm will want to show Steve Cotterill’s side what they have missed out on.