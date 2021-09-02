Over four years since he was released by Mansfield Town, Matt Green finds himself playing for his 12th club in his footballing career.

Matt Green is currently in his 16th year of professional football, having first made his debut for Newport County in 2005.

For Mansfield Town, the forward featured 173 times over two different spells scoring 80 goals in the process – making him one of the highest scores in the Stags’ recent history.

Green originally joined Mansfield on loan in 2011 but signed permanently on New Year’s Day 2012, after an impressive six months in Nottinghamshire.

After a two-year stint at Birmingham City, Green returned to Mansfield where he would make a further 86 appearances. He was then released in the summer of 2017.

Following his second departure from Mansfield, Green moved across the county border to sign for Lincoln City who had just been promoted to League Two.

Green played 64 times for the Imps scoring 15 goals, but found himself reduced to substitute appearances after the arrival of John Akinde.

His time at Lincoln wouldn’t last very long, being sold to National League side Salford City after just one season at the LNER Stadium.

Matt Green would go on to make 21 appearances for Salford in their promotion winning campaign, but he only scored four goals – a far cry from the 15 he scored at Lincoln the season before.

Over the last two years, Green has featured heavily at Lincoln’s rivals, Grimsby Town. However, his contract expired this summer following the Mariners’ relegation to the National League.

Just last week, Green joined his 12th professional club, signing for Northern Ireland Premiership side Linfield. Matt Green made his first appearance for the club last weekend – coming off the bench in Linfield’s 2-0 win over Crusaders.

There has been a steady decline in Green’s career since he left the Stags, but at the ripe age of 34, it’s impressive to see the forward still strutting his stuff.

