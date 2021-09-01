Millwall swooped in to sign Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo on deadline day yesterday.

Millwall have brought in the winger on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

It has turned out Ojo, who is 24-years-old, was also on the radar of Preston North End, as per an exclusive report by Deepdale Digest.

The Lilywhites were in talks with the ex-England youth international.

Moved on to other targets

However, Frankie McAvoy’s side ended up losing out on getting him to Millwall.

The Lancashire side then moved to sign Josh Murphy and Ali McCann from Cardiff City and St Johnstone respectively.

Ojo’s career to date

Ojo started his career on the books at MK Dons but was lured away by Liverpool as a youngster.

He has been on the books at Anfield for 10 years now and has made 13 appearances for their first-team to date.

The attacker has spent plenty of time out on loan away from Merseyside with the likes of Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers and Cardiff City.

Cardiff last term

Ojo spent last season on loan at Cardiff and was signed for the Welsh side by ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris last year.

He is now embarking on a new challenge at the Den and they beat Preston to land him yesterday.