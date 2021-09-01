Middlesbrough are set to monitor the free agent market in the coming weeks in the hopes of signing left-back cover, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed two players on Deadline Day with striker Andraz Sporar arriving on loan from Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon, and James Lea-Siliki signing on a season-long loan deal from Rennes.

The Teessiders allowed Hayden Coulson to depart on loan to Ipswich Town earlier in the window and so they have just Marc Bola as a natural left-back at their disposal.

Youngster Isaiah Jones was used as a left wing-back last weekend, although he is more used to playing further forwards. Whilst new signing Lee Peltier could play there if needed, despite being a right-back.

Therefore, manager Neil Warnock is looking for cover and will be looking to the free agent market after the transfer window shut yesterday evening.

Have they been linked with any left-backs already?

Middlesbrough were interested in bringing in Joe Bennett, who left Cardiff City this summer. However, he opted to join League One side Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland’s Denver Hume is another who was on Middlesbrough’s radar earlier in the window. He has rejected a contract at the Stadium of Light and could be available.

Ciaron Brown from Cardiff City was also linked. Although a left sided centre-back, there is a possibility he could provide a back-up for Bola at left-back if needed.

One other player they were keen on was Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell, although nothing came to fruition.