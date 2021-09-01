Fulham missed out on Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes on deadline day, despite some back and forth between the two Championship clubs.

Grimes, 26, has been a prime target of Marco Silva’s Fulham this summer. The Championship table-toppers have been throwing bids at Swansea who remained stern on how much they wanted – which a report from Swansea Independent has revealed to be £4million – a £3million ‘down payment with the rest in add-ons’.

Reports from Football Insider yesterday claimed that Fulham had submitted an improved offer for Grimes in the region of £2.5million.

Fulham and Swansea then were not far away from securing a deal for Grimes to head to west London, but it came after Swansea City lost Conor Roberts to Burnley for the measly sum of £2.5million, and so Russell Martin risked seeing his side picked apart for pennies on deadline day.

A dangerous game for Swansea?

With Grimes in the final year of his Swansea City contract, rejecting a decent offer from Fulham in the summer transfer window just gone could come back to haunt them.

Martin’s side have struggled in the Championship so far this season whilst Fulham lead the pack, and should that continue throughout the campaign then it’ll be hard to see Grimes signing an extended deal posing the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

For now though, Grimes is at Swansea City and he’ll be pivotal in helping Martin guide his side up the Championship table and hopefully back into top-six contention.