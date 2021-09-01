Portsmouth still expect to seal a deal for former Charlton Athletic man Jay Mingi, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth continue to cast an eye over the youngster.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, is available after being released by Charlton at the end of last season.

Pompey are in no rush to complete the deal and they didn’t need to get it done before the deadline last night as clubs are allowed to sign free agents whenever.

Plan to loan him out

Their boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “Jay is just coming back from fitness he’s just training with us for the moment doing his rehab work. He can sign beyond the window, he’s just a young player we have here.”

The News say Portsmouth intend to sign him and then loan him out to get some experience under his belt.

Career to date

Mingi started out at West Ham United and rose up through the academy with the Premier League side.

However, the Hammers didn’t offer him a professional contract so he switched to fellow London side Charlton in 2019.

He was a regular for the Addicks’ Under-23s during his time at the Valley.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton Under-21s, before making another appearance in the same competition against Leyton Orient.

They were the only two games the midfielder played for Charlton’s senior side and they decided against extending his contract at the club at the end of June.