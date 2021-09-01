Evesham United have signed former Swindon Town man Toby Holland.

The non-league side have snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer, as announced by the Southern Football League website.

Holland, who is 19-years-old, has been a free agent since parting company with Swindon Town in January.

He has spent time on trial at Cheltenham Town this summer, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

However, the League One side decided against offering him a deal.

That has opened the door for Evesham to swoop in now and hand him a contract for this season. They have also signed ex-Cheltenham attacker Karnell Chambers.

Swindon academy graduate

Holland rose up through the academy at Swindon and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The Wiltshire club handed him his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Bristol Rovers in November 2019.

However, that was his only senior appearance for them before his exit.

Holland’s contract at the County Ground expired in the last January transfer window and he has been patient as he looked for a new club.

New chapter

Evesham play their football in the Southern League Division One and Holland will be eager to get plenty of action this term.

A number of their players have come up through the ranks at Cheltenham such as Lewis Clayton, Jordan Lymn, Matt Williams and Adam Mace.

They are also the home for former Bristol Rovers striker Jamie Lucas.