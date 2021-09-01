QPR have had a whirlwind summer in preparations for this season, in which Mark Warburton’s side are expected to challenge for promotion.

And so far, so good for the R’s. They sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table going into the international break having claimed 11 points from an unbeaten opening five games of the season.

They brought in 10 new faces in total, and here we look at each of those and give them an individual rating:

Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town – QPR’s marquee signing of the summer, Dozzell cost the R’s a fee in the region of £1million. He’s made just one league start so far but the 22-year-old looks to be a player for the future.

Rating 4/5

Stefan Johansen from Fulham – As per Transfermarkt, this deal cost QPR around £600,000. But for the Norway man, it’s a bargain – fans fell in love with him last time round and although his permanent return took a while, it’s worth the wait and he’s since been handed the captain’s armband.

Rating 5/5

Moses Odubajo (free) – The former Brentford man links up with his old boss Warburton following his release from Sheffield Wednesday. He looked to be a back-up signing initially but he’s burst into the starting line up and fans have quickly warmed to the Englishman.

Rating 5/5

Charlie Austin (free) – QPR’s cult hero is back on a permanent basis following his loan spell from West Brom in the second half of last season. Some of his performances so far this campaign have received mixed reviews but he scores goals nevertheless.

Raring 4/5

Jordan Archer (Free) – Brought in as back-up to no.1 Seny Dieng, Archer is a competent Championship goalkeeper but at the same time, his arrival leaves youngster Joe Walsh in the doldrums. A squad signing, but he likely won’t pull off any shocks.

Rating 3/5

Jordy de Wijs from Hull City – The hardened Dutchman made his loan from Hull City permanent in the summer and as he did last season, he’s proving a rock in defence. He’s slotted in brilliantly alongside Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie in defence and has quickly established himself as a starting name.

Rating 5/5

Sam Field from West Brom – The last of January’s loan quartet who’ve all made their stays permanent, Field picked up an injury in the summer which ruled him out the start of the campaign but fans and Warburton saw enough in him last season to warrant bringing him back.

Rating 4/5

Jimmy Dunne from Burnley – Dunne was an in-demand name this summer and QPR emerged out of nowhere to make the signing happen. The Irishman has featured twice in the league so far and looks a decent prospect.

Rating 4/5

Sam McCallum on loan from Norwich City – The left-back spot has been one of concern for Warburton since he took over in 2019. McCallum has arrived on loan from Norwich but has suffered from illness which has hampered his start to life in west London – he looks a promising signing nevertheless and should break into the side sooner or later.

Rating 4/5

Andre Gray on loan from Watford – This has potential to be their best signing of the summer. Gray links up with his former Brentford boss Warburton after some difficult years with Watford, and he offers something different to the likes of Austin and Lyndon Dykes – he could be an unlikely hero this season.

Rating 4/5