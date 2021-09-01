Coventry City’s Todd Kane has spoken out after his move from QPR, having endured a difficult time in west London.

Kane, 27, was exiled from the QPR squad towards the end of last season.

His performances always split opinion anyway but it was his off-field actions which prompted his demotion from the first-team – he was interviewed earlier in the year where he claimed to be ‘better’ than QPR right-back Osman Kakay, before undergoing an FA investigation for alleged offensive comments towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

He’d not featured for QPR since April and hasn’t made a matchday squad all season. Now though, he’s sealed his move to Coventry City and he’s had this to say about the move:

“I’m really happy, it’s been going on for quite a while, but I am over the moon now and I can’t wait to get started. I had a conversation and said that I wanted to be happy and enjoy my football again.

“I came up with an agreement with the club and the Manager and the Assistant Manager here got in contact with me. We had a couple of conversations and straight away and I felt like it was the right move for me.”

Coventry have been impressive under Mark Robins since their promotion into the Championship in 2020.

Robins has worked wonders at the club and they’ve started this season brightly – they sit in 7th-place of the Championship table after five games of the season, having lost 2-0 to QPR last time out.

“The style of play, the club’s history, it’s got some really good players and like I said the Manager and Assistant Manager of course played a massive part and I think that is the most important thing really,” Kane continued.

“I watched the game at the weekend, and I was sitting there thinking I wish I could have played in that game or been involved, that’s what I was hoping but it went on a little bit longer. I’ve got that buzz and I can’t wait to get started.”

All parties will be glad that Kane’s time at QPR has come to an end. At times he showed glimpses of a player who’d spent years within the Chelsea youth academy but too often he proved inconsistent, and his off-field actions never helped him either.

Coventry City are next in action against Middlesbrough after the international break, whilst QPR travel to Reading.