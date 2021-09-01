Barcelona youngster Alex Collado saw a deadline day move to Sheffield United through at the last, after a ‘pact’ was broken.

Reports claimed yesterday that Collado, 22, was nearing a loan move from Barcelona to Sheffield United. An agreement was supposedly reached but the move wouldn’t materialise, and now Collado is set to remain with Barcelona until at least January.

Since, contrasting reports coming out of Spain (via Sport Witness) claim that, despite an agreement being in place, a ‘pact’ was broken at the last minute meaning that the deal fell through.

Collado has just two La Liga appearances to his name for Barcelona. The midfielder is a product of the Catalan club’s youth academy and has been prolific for their B team in recent seasons, but looks to be nowhere near Ronald Koeman’s first-team at this moment in time.

A loan move to Sheffield United would’ve been an exciting outcome for all opportunities and no doubt, both the Blades and Collado will be disappointed that a move couldn’t be finalised in the final hours of the transfer window last night.

Blades’ transfer woes

It’s been a difficult summer and a difficult start to the season for Slavisa Jokanovic and Sheffield United.

They’ve not been able to do all the transfer business they would’ve liked having left all their business late, pending the departure of Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal it seems.

The Blades find themselves in 23rd-place of the table having claimed just two points from their opening five games, scoring just once in the process – it could be a really difficult run in to January for the club after some failed signings late in the transfer window.