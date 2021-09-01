Sheffield United prepared an offer for State de Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic yesterday, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

Understand that #sufc prepared a 5m bid for Reims GK Predrag Rajkovic – a Serb and well known to SJ – as they explored a number of stoppers before they got the green light to sign primary target Robin Olsen. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) September 1, 2021

Sheffield United lined up a £5 million bid for the stopper before they got the green light to sign Robin Olsen from Roma.

Rajkovic, who is 25-years-old, is a player well known to the Blades’ boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Emerged on radar

He was identified by the Serb as a potential late addition as he hunted for Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement before the transfer deadline last night.

However, Sheffield United were able to get a deal done for Olsen in the end and no longer required Rajkovic.

The Serbia international has been on the books at Reims for the past couple of years and has been their first choice since going there in 2019.

The Ligue 1 side will be pleased to have kept hold of him amid last interest from the Blades.

What now for Sheffield United

Sheffield United have a new number one in Olsen and he spent last season on loan in the Premier League at Everton.

The ex-Copenhagen man made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees and was a safe pair of hands whenever called upon.

He is Sweden’s number one and will be looking to impress during his time at Bramall Lane as they look to start picking up some wins.

What now for Rajkovic?

He will be staying at Reims for now and he played against PSG and Lionel Messi a couple of days ago.