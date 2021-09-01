Middlesbrough received bids from Leicester City, Southampton and Nottingham Forest before the 11pm deadline for defender Djed Spence, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have been aware of interest in the full-back throughout the transfer window but nothing had materialised into offers. That was until the final day.

Premier League duo Leicester and Southampton, along with fellow Championship outfit Nottingham Forest all got in touch with Middlesbrough to declare their interest in signing Spence before the deadline.

A loan deal was the most likely outcome with a potential view to buying the player outright afterwards. However, nothing came to fruition.

What does this mean for Spence’s Middlesbrough future?

There have been question marks surrounding his future for some time. Boro boss Neil Warnock has spoken out on a couple of occasions about Spence and his ability and potential but that he isn’t necessarily fulfilling that at the moment, whilst there are concerns surrounding his commitment and attitude.

Anfernee Dijksteel is the number one choice at right-back and new signing Lee Peltier could provide cover if Spence was to leave. If the club’s valuation was met it is likely the 21-year-old would depart.

How close to departing was he?

According to another report from The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough had agreed terms to allow Spence to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. However, all the necessary requirements weren’t completed nor submitted in time for a deal to be completed.

This looked the most likely destination for Spence, with Leicester and Southampton’s interest not materialising further.