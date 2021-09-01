Swansea City are expected to announce the signing of released Celtic man Olivier Ntcham at some point today, as per Planet Swans.

Ntcham, 25, was released by Celtic this summer. The Frenchman spent four seasons with the Scottish giant, racking up 86 league appearances and scoring 13 goals from midfield.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Marseille, Ntcham was let go by Celtic at the end of his contract and he’s spent the summer without a team.

But Russell Martin’s Swansea City have been linked with a late summer move for the midfielder and was in South Wales for his Swans medical yesterday.

A deal wasn’t announced before last night’s 11pm deadline though, but Planet Swans reports that the ‘small print’ was finalised in time and that the signing should be announced at some point today.

Manchester City upbringing

Ntcham is a product of the Manchester City youth academy. He left France to join the City set up in 2012 and spent three years in Manchester, before spending two successful seasons out on loan with Italian outfit Genoa.

He’s also represented France at every youth level from U16 to U21 and looks set to arrive in Swansea with a decent bout of experience which has seen him play across Europe, and in European tournaments with Celtic too.

Ntcham is a powerful central midfielder and will slot into the side nicely alongside Matt Grimes who is more of a technical player – a good signing all round it seems, and one that should greatly compliment the style of play that Martin wants to don at Swansea.