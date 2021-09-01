Leyton Orient were interested in Bolton Wanderers’ Brandon Comley yesterday, as per The Bolton News (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 6:45).

Leyton Orient were said to be keen on luring the midfielder back to League Two.

However, a deal didn’t materialise in the end and he will be staying in the North West until January.

Bolton managed to get Ali Crawford off their books and he moved on loan to St Johnstone.

Out-of-favour



Comley only joined Ian Evatt’s side last year but struggled for regular first-team football.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions last term as they were promotion from League Two.

QPR academy graduate

The Monserrat international rose up through the youth ranks at QPR and went on to play three times for their senior side as a youngster.

He also had loan spell away from the Hoops at Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Colchester United to gain experience.

Comley is from London and Leyton Orient were interested in luring him back down to familiar surroundings but he’ll have to stay up north for now.

Colchester spell

He left QPR on a permanent deal in 2017 and went on to make 65 appearances for the U’s.

Comley was then released last summer and signed for Bolton.

He provides useful competition and depth to Evatt’s midfield department but it is hard to see him getting regular game time.

It will be interesting to see if Leyton Orient rekindle their interest in him in January.