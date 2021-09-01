Burton Albion have cut ties with ex-Charlton Athletic striker Josh Parker.

Burton Albion have announced that the attacker has left the club by mutual consent, as per their official club website.

Parker, who is 30-years-old, has become a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

He joined the Brewers in January and has since made six appearances for the League One side.

‘We thank him for his efforts’…

Burton boss, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has said: “Josh came in when we were at the bottom of the table, and helped us to stay in the division last season.

“We thank him for his efforts with us and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Where next?

Parker is a well-traveled player and it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

His career has taken him to Slovenia and Serbia having started out at QPR.

The forward has also notably played for the likes of Oxford United, Aberdeen and Gillingham in the past.

Charlton spell

Charlton Athletic signed him on deadline day a few years ago and he went on to play 13 times for the Addicks under Lee Bowyer.

However, he struggled to make an impact with the London club and subsequently moved to Wycombe Wanderers.

Burton has been his home for the past eight months but Parker is now available and will be in the hunt for a new club.



