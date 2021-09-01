Barnsley may well reignite their interest in Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce in January, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

#barnsleyfc: Told #wafc LB Tom Pearce won’t be coming to Oakwell in this window. Player linked. Clearly the interest is there. One for Jan, then maybe. We’ll see. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) August 31, 2021

Barnsley wanted to sign the left-back before the transfer deadline yesterday.

However, a deal didn’t materialise in the end but the clearly the interest is there.

Giddings suggests this could be one the Tykes revisit this winter.

Barnsley’s deadline day

Barnsley were after a left-back to compete with Ben Williams this term but didn’t manage to get one in the end.

They signed Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on loan but may have to wait until January or delve into the free agent market for a full-back.

What now for Pearce?

Wigan will be pleased to have kept hold of Pearce and he gives them some useful competition and depth at the back.

The ex-England youth international joined the Latics in 2019 and has since made 38 appearances for the League One side.

He only has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium so Wigan risk losing him for free next summer if they don’t sell him in January or agree a new deal beforehand.

Career before Wigan

The 23-year-old spent time in the academy at Everton as a youngster before Leeds United snapped him up in 2014.

Pearce played 10 times for the Whites and had a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before they sold him to the ‘Tics.