Luton Town could move again for Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson in January, as per the Chronicle Live.

Luton Town wanted to sign the Newcastle United attacker on loan yesterday but Steve Bruce’s side said no.

Anderson, who is 18-years-old, is part of the Toon Army’s first-team plans once he is back from injury.

However, the Chronicle Live say the Hatters are expected to keep tabs on him during the first-half of the season and could reignite their interest in the January transfer window.

Academy graduate

Anderson has risen up through the academy at Newcastle and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

Bruce handed him his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.

The teenager then made his Premier League debut against the Gunners a couple of weeks later, his last appearance for the North-East club.

Currently out injured

Anderson has been out of action for most of the summer with a hip injury and is still recovering from that.

Newcastle may have had reservations over letting him go to Luton before the deadline yesterday due to the risk of worsening his injury.

They will keep an eye on him over the next few months and he is expected to be part of their first-team plans once he is back.

Luton to come back in?

Nathan Jones’ side may well be waiting in the wings this winter if Newcastle make him available for loan.