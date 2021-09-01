Preston North End will continue to run the rule over Connor Wickham.

Preston North End are still mulling over a deal for the available striker, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Wickham, who is 28-years-old, was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He can still be signed as a free agent outside the transfer window and is still training with the Lilywhites.

Got deals done

Frankie McAvoy’s side delved into the transfer market yesterday to sign Ali McCann and Josh Murphy from St Johnstone and Cardiff City respectively.

Another options up top?

Wickham would give Preston more competition and depth up front if they do decide to hand him a deal.

The Lancashire Evening Post say he has impressed in training but is still working on his sharpness.

He has played at the top level and could prove to be a useful addition if he can maintain his fitness levels.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international started his career at Ipswich Town as a youngster and burst into their first-team as a youngster.

Sunderland came calling in 2011 and he went on to score 15 goals in 91 games for the Black Cats, as well as having loan spells away at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Wickham signed for Crystal Palace in 2015 but injuries affected his time at Selhurst Park.

He played just 50 times over six years and was released after being loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday last season.