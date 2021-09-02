Andy Delort joined Wigan Athletic from Tours in 2014 as a highly-rated striker.

The Algerian came to the Latics with a big reputation after signing for £3.6million and was expected to play a big part in what should have been the season in which Wigan returned to the Premier League.

However, it turned out to be quite the opposite to what Wigan fans were expecting – after scoring zero goals in eleven games he was quickly moved out on loan to French side Tours FC in the January transfer window. Delort returned to Wigan back from his six-month loan spell and then signed for SM Caen for £1.8million, half of what Wigan signed him for a year earlier.

Since leaving Latics, Delort has played for Monterrey Tigers and Toulouse before really imposing himself at Montpellier.

At Montpellier, Delort scored and impressive 47 goals and provided 21 assists in 106 appearances. Delort was also made club captain in 2018. The now 29-year-old was part of the Algeria side that won the African Championships in 2019, scoring twice.

Recently, the powerful centre-forward joined OGC Nice for a fee of £9million. Nice have started the new season very strongly after a draw against Reims, a 4-0 win against last year’s Ligue 1 champions Lille and a 4-0 win against Bordeaux.

Seeing Delort become so successful in his career comes as a huge surprise to Wigan fans as he really struggled to find the net, and always looked out of his depth during his time in the North West.