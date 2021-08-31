Manchester City have more than strength in depth in their youth set-up at The Etihad. Many of these players are brought in from clubs around the world.

One of those youngsters that was brought to The Citizens was French youngster Claudio Gomes.

After starring for a number of smaller teams in his native France, Gomes was signed by Paris Saint-Germain and their youth academy in July 2013.

From PSG to The Etihad

The France Under-19 international made his way up through the age groups at PSG. He didn’t get a chance to move to the senior squad, Manchester City bringing him to their Under-23s in late July 2018.

The defensive midfielder has gone on to make 36 appearances for City’s Under-23s as well as three appearances for the senior squad.

He also has added experience away from Manchester City with a loan spell out in Holland with PSV Eindhoven’s Under-21. He featured 20 times for them in the Dutch second tier Keuken Kampioen division.

Claudio Gomes – style of play

Gomes is a defensive midfielder in the style of the legendary Claude Makelele in that he sits and protects the defenders behind him, soaking up opposition pressure like a sponge.

The following highlight reel of his time at PSG shows a youngster who is quick on his feet and who snaps into tackles with controlled timing.

He has balance and poise which, when allied to a quick turn of pace, allow him to track back and break up opposition attacks.

Landing someone of Claudio Gomes’ promise and potential would be a coup for Barnsley. Below, they can see the type of player they could be getting: