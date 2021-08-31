Portsmouth look likely to secure a deal for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo, it has been reported.

Now sounding very likely that Mahlon Romeo will join Portsmouth on loan before tonight's transfer deadline. #Millwall — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 31, 2021

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has been determined to bring a new right-sided defender to Fratton Park before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Millwall man Mahlon Romeo heavily linked.

Cowley confirmed his admiration for the 25-year-old at the weekend before it emerged on deadline day that Romeo would be interested in a potential move to the League One side.

Now, as per reporter Richard Cawley, it is looking “very likely” that the defender will be joining the club on loan.

Cawley states that it looks likely that the deal will be done in time, with the window slamming shut tonight.

League One rivals Ipswich Town had been linked with a potential move for Romeo as well, but there is no mention of those rumours developing into anything serious yet.

Cowley gets his man?

After letting Callum Johnson move on, the door has opened for another right-sided defender to arrive at Fratton Park.

Cowley’s ideal addition would be able to play on the right-hand side of a back three as well as at right-back or right-wing back, something Romeo has done during his time with Millwall. He has mainly played as a right-back or wing-back, but can play in the middle if needs be.

Championship pedigree

Since making his way through Millwall’s academy, Romeo has gone on to play a hefty 221 times for the Lions.

He is only two games away from reaching 150 Championship appearances and has experienced promotion from League One to the second-tier.