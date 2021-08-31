Barnsley have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on loan, it has been reported.

Manchester City young midfielder Claudio Gomes joins Barnsley on loan. Agreement completed in these minutes. 🔵🤝 #MCFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Barnsley have brought in four new players this summer, with Devante Cole, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare completing moves to Oakwell.

Now, it has been claimed a fifth player is set to link up with the Tykes before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

As revealed by trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City’s young midfielder Claudio Gomes is poised to link up with the Tykes on a temporary deal.

Romano revealed the news on Twitter, stating that a deal has been completed very recently.

Now, with an agreement in place over a move, it awaits to be seen if the final touches can be put on the deal with no late dramas to ensure he links up with Markus Schopp’s side as planned.

Who is Claudio Gomes?

Gomes, 21, is a French midfielder, currently plying his trade with City’s U23s side.

He started his career in PSG’s youth setup, spending five years with the club before linking up with Manchester City in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has featured 36 times for the club’s U23s side, also featuring three times for their first-team.

He also spent a year on loan with PSV Eindhoven, where he featured 21 times for their U21s.

Gomes has spent much of his career playing in midfield, either as a defensive midfielder or slightly more advanced as a centre midfielder. However, he brings versatility as well, operating as a right-back or centre-back when called upon as well.