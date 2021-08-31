Leeds United have a strong and developing set of Under-23s at the club. They are well versed in how the senior squad play.

Leeds United pretty much built these age-group sides up from scratch when they were left to go to seed by former owner Massimo Cellino.

As the side has developed, so has the recruitment policy and what was good enough before is being overtaken by incoming youngsters.

Many of the older arrivals are now being loaned out to EFL sides as a higher calibre of player is brought in.

One of those youngsters on the move is Jordan Stevens who has just been confirmed as a new signing for League Two side Barrow,

Barrow capture of Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens

Stevens’ time at Leeds United was thought to be through and news emerged earlier today that Barrow was a possible destination for him.

Some were saying that his move out of Elland Road was likely to be an initial loan deal.

However, Stevens has joined up with Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper who helped to bring him through the ranks at Forest Green Rovers before his move to Leeds United.

Rather than it being a loan deal, Stevens has signed up at Holker Street on a two-year permanent deal.

Thoughts?

Barrow have got themselves a more than decent player in Jordan Stevens. He impressed during his initial time at Leeds but has been surpassed by more recent arrivals.

He’s got experience of first-team football whilst out on loan at Swindon Town and Bradford City last season.

He primarily plays down the right flank but has the versatility to play a more central role and as a number 10.

Jordan Stevens should slot well into a Barrow team that could use the sort of spark that he is able to bring with him.