Wolves are making a late push to sign Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, as per The Telegraph reporter John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

#Wolves are making a late move for #CardiffCity striker Kieffer Moore. Talks ongoing over a deal for the Wales international before the deadline #wwfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 31, 2021

Wolves are in ongoing talks over a deal with Cardiff for their key striker.

Moore, who is 29-years-old, scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Bluebirds last season and they will be desperate not to lose him this late in the window.

The lure of the Premier League?

However, Bruno Lage’s side could hand him the chance to play in the Premier League this term.

The Midlands side haven’t scored yet this season and are in need of some reinforcements in attack before the end of the transfer window at 11pm tonight.

Moore would give them more competition and depth up top but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to strike a deal to bring him to Molineux over the coming hours.

Career to date

The 6ft 5inc striker rose up from the lower leagues and was snapped up by Ipswich Town after spells with the likes of Yeovil Town and Forest Green Rovers.

He struggled for goals during his time at Portman Road and was sold to Barnsley where he became an instant hit.

Moore fired 23 goals in 55 games for the Tykes to earn a move to Wigan Athletic and carried on his goal scoring exploits at the DW Stadium.

He has proven himself in the Football League now and could be lured to the top flight by Wolves this evening.