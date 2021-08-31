Charlton Athletic closing in on late deal for Morecambe’s Sam Lavelle
Charlton Athletic are working on a late deal to sign Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle this evening, according to a report by Football Insider.
Charlton Athletic have booked the centre-back in for a medical.
Lavelle, who is 24-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Morecambe with a fee of around £200,000 agreed.
He played a key role in the Shrimps’ promotion from League Two last season but they are poised to lose him now.
Read: Charlton Athletic target wanted by Championship clubs
Big blow for Morecambe
He has been a big player for the Shrimps since his move there in 2017 and made 145 appearances for the North West side in all competitions to date.
Losing him to a team in the same leaguee is a blow to Stephen Robinson’s side.
Career to date
Lavelle started out at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy of the Lancashire side.
He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.
The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently signed by Bolton Wanderers and spent a year on the books with the Trotters.
Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic
However, Lavelle left after just 12 months and became a free agent again before Morecambe took a gamble on him.
Charlton beckons
Charlton will be keen to get a deal over the line before the 11pm deadline.
Lavelle would give the Addicks more competition and depth in defence.