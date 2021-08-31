Charlton Athletic are working on a late deal to sign Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle this evening, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic have booked the centre-back in for a medical.

Lavelle, who is 24-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Morecambe with a fee of around £200,000 agreed.

He played a key role in the Shrimps’ promotion from League Two last season but they are poised to lose him now.

Big blow for Morecambe

He has been a big player for the Shrimps since his move there in 2017 and made 145 appearances for the North West side in all competitions to date.

Losing him to a team in the same leaguee is a blow to Stephen Robinson’s side.

Career to date

Lavelle started out at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy of the Lancashire side.

He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.

The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently signed by Bolton Wanderers and spent a year on the books with the Trotters.

However, Lavelle left after just 12 months and became a free agent again before Morecambe took a gamble on him.

Charlton beckons

Charlton will be keen to get a deal over the line before the 11pm deadline.

Lavelle would give the Addicks more competition and depth in defence.