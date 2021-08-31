Nottingham Forest are a side who should be doing better than they are at the moment. They sit rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Some Nottingham Forest fans are already making some noise about this situation on social media. They have only one draw to their name so far.

Restructuring is definitely needed at the City Ground and boss Chris Hughton will be fully aware of that.

This transfer window could be very important in that respect. It is the last opportunity for four months for Forest to strengthen their side.

One man linked to an arrival at the City Ground has been ex-Sunderland man Josh Maja.

It is a story that has been gathering pace all day. However, reporter Paul Taylor gives the latest update on the move:

Know this has been elsewhere already, but Josh Maja will not be signing for #NFFC … looks like he is heading elsewhere. There was interest in him but, as we reported yesterday, it hadn't progressed quite as far as some reports in France suggested. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 31, 2021

Taylor’s forthright comments here rule a line under this particular Deadline Day interest for Forest. Whatever intentions that Forest held, says Taylor, are for nothing.

He says that Maja is “heading elsewhere” but does add in a follow-up tweet that all is not lost for Forest on other irons that they have in the fire:

But understand Forest do have an alternative target to bolster their attacking options, which they are working on.

As well as Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager, which should both get over the line. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 31, 2021

Forest fans will no doubt be watching the clock carefully as it ticks down to its 11 pm finishing time. Last time around they were interested in West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki but failed to land him by the smallest of margins when his paperwork came through 20 seconds too late.