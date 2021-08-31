Wigan Athletic are set to sign former Cardiff City full-back Joe Bennett, reports Alan Nixon.

Bennett, 31, is a free agent following his release from Cardiff City earlier this summer. The Englishman spent five seasons with the Welsh club but is now poised to sign for League One side Wigan Athletic.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Wigan. Signing up Joe Bennett. Left back. Experienced. Free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Bennett began his career with Middlesbrough. He’s also represented the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield Wednesday too.

But it was with the Bluebirds where he made his name – the left-sided defender featured 177 times in all competitions for Cardiff City, scoring five goals and winning promotion into the Premier League with the club in 2018.

Now though, he’s set to join the Latics in League One who’ve had a positive summer transfer window. Leam Richardson’s side have brought in a number of names including the likes of Charlie Wyke, Max Power, Jack Whatmough and Jordan Cousins to name a few, and have enjoyed a fine start to the new season.

After losing their opening day fixture v Sunderland, Wigan have picked up 10 points in their last four games to find themselves in 4th-place of the League One table.

Bennett will bring a lot of experience and depth to this current Wigan side, who are next in action against Wolves’ U21 side in the EFL Trophy this evening.