Bournemouth failed to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. Instead, they were knocked out in the play-offs.

Bournemouth are unbeaten this season and they sit 6th in the Championship table after their opening five games.

It’s a long season – there are 41 league games left to play – and Cherries’ boss Scott Parker will know this.

It has been widely reported across today that the south coast club are invested in a deal for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

Reporter Mark McAdam updates the latest position of this deal on his personal Twitter feed:

LATEST: Ryan Christie has landed in Denmark with the Scotland national team. Upon his arrival he will complete the final elements of his Bournemouth contract and seal his move from Celtic to the south-coast for a fee believed to be around £2.5 mil. Getting close!#CelticFC — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 31, 2021

26-year-old Bhoys attacking midfielder Christie is away with the Scotland squad but McAdam doesn’t see there being any big complications that will get in the way of a deal being finalised.

He tweets that only the “final elements” of the deal need tying up which in itself would indicate that a deal itself is close.

The transfer window closes at 11 pm tonight – in a little over four hours time. Until then, the clock keeps ticking and the deal itself is incomplete.

Bournemouth will not want to take this deal to the wire on a player that they obviously want in at the club.

There have been instances where supposedly set-in-stone deals have missed the deadline or fallen apart at the last minute.

Recent deals like this one include Dan James to Leeds United from Swansea City and Kamil Grosicki’s loan deal failure from West Brom to Nottingham Forest.

This could be one to watch for neutrals whilst Bournemouth fans will just be wanting an official announcement sooner rather than later.