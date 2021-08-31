Swansea City are set to complete the permanent signing of Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, it has been reported.

Swansea are on the verge of signing Michael Obafemi from Southampton in a permanent deal. Obafemi was due to join Swansea on loan in January but the move fell through because of injury. Striker currently undergoing a medical.

Story via @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/8udveS1XJc — Stuart James (@stujames75) August 31, 2021

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi has been heavily linked with a move away from St. Mary’s this summer.

Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Fulham and Swansea City have been mentioned as potential suitors along the way.

Now, as the clock moves closer to the 11pm deadline, it has been reported by The Atheltic’s Stuart James that the attacker is poised for a permanent move to the Swans.

It is said that Obafemi is on the verge of a move to the Liberty Stadium, with a medical taking place ahead of a potential move as we speak.

With Jamal Lowe reportedly heading for Championship rivals Bournemouth, it seems Russell Martin is set to recruit the Saints striker as a replacement, bringing him in to further bolster his attacking ranks.

A new challenge

Having spent his entire career to date with Southampton, it will be interesting to see how Obafemi fares with Swansea if a move goes through as planned.

Since making his way through the highly-regarding youth academy at St. Mary’s, the 21-year-old has played 39 times for the club’s first-team. In the process, he has netted five goals and laid on four assists.

Swansea’s current options

As it stands, Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen and Kyle Joseph are the main options at the top of the pitch for Swansea.

The latter mentioned Joseph has been linked with a loan move to Cheltenham Town, so it would be interesting to see if Obafemi’s rumoured arrival would open the door for him to make his temporary switch to the Jonny Rocks Stadium.