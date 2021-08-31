Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis looks set to stay with the League One side beyond tonight’s deadline, according to reports.

The Irishman revealed earlier this summer that he was hoping to seal a move away from Portsmouth this summer, with rumours linking him with a move to the Championship.

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers were among the sides said to be considering a swoop for Curtis.

However, with the 11pm deadline rapidly approaching, The News has now reported that the Pompey star looks set to stay.

It is said that no bids have come in for Curtis yet and none are expected to come in before the deadline.

The report adds that the same is expected for forward Marcus Harness, with no late interest emerging in him either.

Another chance in January

Providing there are no late developments regarding Curtis’ situation this summer, he will have to wait until January to try and seal a step up once again.

He still has two years remaining on his deal at Fratton Park, so he has a while yet until he can depart at the end of his contract if needs be.

It awaits to be seen if more Championship interest can be drummed up in the coming months, with Curtis determined to test himself at the next level.

Remaining professional

Despite stating his desire to make a step up, Curtis has received high praise from Danny Cowley for his attitude in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has played in all six of Portsmouth’s games across all competitions this campaign, playing all 90 minutes in every match.