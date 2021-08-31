Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra has completed a deadline day loan move to Colchester United, it has been confirmed.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has had an incredibly busy window, bringing in a host of players as he looks to transform the squad into promotion contenders.

As a result, some young stars like Armando Dobra have fallen down the pecking order somewhat, opening the door for them to pick up game time elsewhere.

Now, it has been confirmed that the young Albanian has sealed a move away, linking up with League Two side Colchester United.

The U’s confirmed the deal on their official club website on Tuesday evening, bringing Dobra in on a season-long loan deal.

A host of sides from League One and League Two were also keen on the 20-year-old, so Hayden Mullins will be pleased he managed to secure Dobra’s services.

Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Salford City and Leyton Orient were all mentioned as potential suitors alongside Colchester.

A chance to impress

Dobra is already highly rated by those at Portman Road, but a successful stint with Colchester could see his stock skyrocket.

Able to feature on both the right and left-wing, the youngster has played 30 times for Ipswich’s first-team, netting two goals and laying on four assists in the process.

His performances for the club’s senior side and in their youth academy has seen him earn international recognition, representing Albania at U21s and U19s level on four occasions each.