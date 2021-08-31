Sheffield United have entered discussions over a possible deal for Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies, according to reports.

Sheffield United offloaded number one Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal earlier this summer, leaving Slavisa Jokanovic with the task of replacing the England shot-stopper.

Since then, a number of ‘keepers have been linked with moves to Bramall Lane.

The likes of Roma’s Robin Olsen and QPR star Seny Dieng have both been mentioned as options at times this summer. Now, Football Insider has claimed Cardiff City’s Alex Smithies is also on the Blades’ radar.

The report states talks are ongoing over a potential late deal, so it will be interesting to see if anything materialises in the coming hours.

Number two under Mick McCarthy

Dillon Phillips has been McCarthy’s go-to option in between the sticks for Cardiff City this season, with the former Charlton Athletic man starting every Championship game so far.

Smithies has been an unused substitute, with his game time coming in the Carabao Cup. He featured in their opening-round victory over Sutton United and in their 2-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Smithies’ contract situation

Back in 2018, Smithies joined the Bluebirds on a four-year deal, signing from QPR.

He has not penned an extension since, meaning that his deal expires at the end of the season and putting Cardiff at risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

It remains to be seen if the Bluebirds will look to offer him a deal to stay at the Cardiff City Stadium before his deal expires, but a move away before tonight’s deadline could see the club land a fee for the player rather than lose him on a free.