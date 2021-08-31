Wigan Athletic are looking to strike a late deal to re-sign Curtis Tilt, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan. Curtis Tilt return on too … so manager will get his two centre halves. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Wigan Athletic are keen to bring the defender back to the DW Stadium from Rotherham United.

Tilt, who is 30-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Latics and played a key role in their survival under Leam Richardson.

He joined the North West club in October and went on to make 38 appearances for them in all competitions.

Current situation

Rotherham signed the defender in January 2020 from Blackpool but he has struggled to make an impact during his time at the New York Stadium, playing just one for the Millers.

Tilt was a hit with Blackpool during his three years by the Seaside and rekindled that form with Wigan last term.

The ‘Tics are now looking to get a deal over the line for him before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Thoughts?

Wigan have had a brilliant transfer window to date and their recruitment is going down to the wire.

Bringing Tilt back would be a shrewd bit of business by the Latics and would seriously bolster their defensive department.

He was a hit with them last season and signing someone who already knows the club and most of the players is also a big bonus.