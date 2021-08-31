Sunderland is a club that are really going for it this summer under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland’s 24-year-old owner is a billionaire heir but he is not throwing the company cheque book around with wild abandon.

The Black Cats have won four out of five games this season to top the League One table.

They have been forced into a restructure with the departure of leading goalscorer from last season, Charlie Wyke.

However, the Wearsiders are moving in some serious transfer circles as this evening’s deadline inches ever closer. They have been linked with Bayern Munich duo Leon Dajuka and Ron Thorbert-Hoffmann.

Those links have been developing all day and Sky Sports’ reporter Keith Downie gives the latest update:

Bayern Munich duo Ron Thorbert-Hoffman (GK) & Leon Dajaku (forward) are both in the UK as Sunderland try and push through a double loan deal before the deadline #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 31, 2021

Thoughts?

Regardless of their age and experience, both these players will have been exposed to world-class coaching at Bayern.

20-year-old Dajaku has scored 50 goals and provided 21 assists across all competitions in his fledgling career. HE’s gone as far as to make three appearances for Bayern’s senior squad.

Goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann is another youngster thought highly of at the Allianz Arena. He’s kept 38 clean sheets in 127 games in all competitions. Whilst not breaking into Bayern’s first team, he has featured extensively for their reserves.

Both of these young players will be exciting additions to Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side should they manage to get this double deal over the line.

They have just over five hours before the current window closes in which to ensure that they do just that – get this double deal signed off on.