Wigan Athletic are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign St. Johnstone captain Jason Kerr.

Various reports from a number of outlets have emerged claiming St. Johnstone’s double-winning captain is closing in on a move to join Wigan Athletic.

Jordan Campbell, reporter for The Athletic, has stated that a £500,000 deal looks to be on the cards, with potential add-ons taking the fee beyond that.

Understand St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is closing in on a move to Wigan Athletic. Fee believed to be around £500,000 for the double-winning centre-back but could rise.

Meanwhile, The Courier have reported a fee of £600,000 for Kerr, adding that Wigan’s swoop for the centre-back has blown a bid from Charlton Athletic “out of the water”.

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr set to join Wigan Athletic for £600,000 after they blow Charlton Athletic bid out of the water

With a matter of hours remaining in the window, it awaits to be seen if Wigan can put the finishing touches on their reported deal for Kerr to complete the eye-catching move.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer. Bournemouth, Oxford United (Scottish Sun, live transfer blog, 27.06.21, 8.53) and Hibernian have all been mentioned as potential suitors alongside the Latics.

A starring role in a historic season

Kerr was a standout player for Callum Davidson’s side as they completed an unlikely double last season.

He captained St. Johnstone to the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish FA Cup titles, playing 42 times across all competitions.

Overall, Kerr has played 147 times for the club since joining back in 2014 as a youngster, successfully nailing down a spot in the starting 11 and becoming a key player since.