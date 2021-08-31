Peterborough United are set to sign West Ham youngster Conor Coventry on loan, as per ExWHUemployee.

Coventry, 21, has been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United throughout the summer.

Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has previously spoken out about his admiration for the Republic of Ireland man who’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the Hammers.

But he’s set to get some first-team experience on loan with Peterborough United in the Championship this season – ExWHUemployee tweeted earlier today:

As reported on patreon, Conor Coventry is on his to Peterborough on loan. I am sure he will smash it there. — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) August 31, 2021

A product of the West Ham youth academy, Coventry has represented the Republic of Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level, having racked up 15 caps with the latter.

He spent time out on loan with Lincoln City during the 2019/20 season but managed just seven appearances in League One, featuring once in the Carabao Cup last season and twice in the EFL Trophy with West Ham’s U21 side.

But he looks set for Peterborough who won promotion from League One last season. Darren Ferguson’s side have endured a tough start to life back in the Championship though having picked up just four points from their opening five games to finds themselves in 20th going into the September international break.

Coventry to Peterborough United looks like a good move all-round – Posh next travel to Sheffield United after the international break.