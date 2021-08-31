Sunderland striker Will Grigg will always be serenaded by the ‘on fire’ chant wherever he goes. He’s not lit the sparks on Wearside, though.

Sunderland fans would have been expecting the goals to flow from the former Wigan striker. These goals haven’t come.

The BLack Cats are in the midst of a restructure at the moment. They have had their leading scorer from last season, Charlie Wyke, walk away from the club. That hasn’t affected them, four wins from five seeing them top of League One.

Grigg is not one for the future at The Stadium of Light and has been pursued by Doncaster Rovers.

Sun man Alan Nixon wrote in the print edition of The Sun on Sunday (28.08.21, pg. 61) that Doncaster Rovers were attempting to sign Grigg and had agreed on a deal for him.

This was a deal that was reported earlier today to have fallen by the wayside. However, BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Stanton posted the following on his Twitter feed:

Hearing Doncaster Rovers have upped their offer on Will Grigg so they’re not out of the race. But this one is pretty interesting today, with #RUFC interested too. Even one or two whispers that #SWFC might get involved… will be one to watch. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) August 31, 2021

Stanton’s tweet would seem to indicate that Doncaster are not letting this one go and are serious about landing Grigg before tonight’s 11 pm deadline.

What complicates that is his noting that Rotherham United are also interest – with even whispers of interest from Sheffield Wednesday noted.

Thoughts?

It hasn’t worked out for Will Grigg up on Wearside – a move out of Sunderland would likely be the best for all parties.

Grigg showed that there were still goals in his boots with eight goals and three assists in a 20-game loan spell back at former club MK Dons last year.

Doncaster upping their bid makes sense. Will Grigg has not lost those goals – they are there somewhere and just need unlocking.

Richie Wellens would be getting a goalscorer in Grigg who would slot into his side. Upping their offers shows that they want to reinvigorate this deal.

Rotherham joining the race could spoil all that but with less than six hours left until the transfer window closes, now is not the time for posturing.

This will be an interesting one to watch as the hours and minutes tick away.