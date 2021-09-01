Max Gradel was once a young promising winger, who had two separate stints at Bournemouth.

One was a loan move right at the start of his career where he made 37 appearances, and one a permanent move in 2015 where he made only 27 appearances across three seasons, as well as a loan move to Toulouse at the end of this stint at the club.

His second spell at Bournemouth really didn’t go to plan due to a crucial ligament rupture – Gradel made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, scoring two goals.

Where is Gradel now?

After his successful loan move to Toulouse where he scored 11 goals in 35 games, the move was made permanent and Gradel had a couple more impressive seasons with the French outfit, captaining them regularly. However in his final season with the club he only played 21 games and got a thigh muscle strain which kept him out for a while.

Gradel then moved to Turkish outfit Sivasspor, where so far he made 48 appearances, scoring 12 goals in his first season, as well as playing in the Europa League. He’s already played six games for his club so far this season and captained the Ivory Coast over the summer during the Olympic Games.

The winger is now 33 and putting up some of the best goal numbers of his career – we could see him get even better despite his age.