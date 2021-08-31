Brentford winger Joel Valencia is wanted by Crewe Alexandra, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 16.10).

Brentford are keen to offload him before the end of the transfer window.

League One side Crewe have made a six-month loan offer.

Valencia, who is 26-years-old, is believed to be open to the idea of moving to the Cheshire club.

Current situation

He spent time on loan in Poland last season with Legia Warsaw and may well be leaving Thomas Frank’s side again very soon.

Brentford signed the Ecuadorian from Ekstraklasa side Piast Gliwice in 2019 and he has since played 24 times for the Bees, scoring just once.

Career to date

He started his career in Spain and rose up through the youth ranks at Real Zaragoza before becoming a regular for their B team as a youngster.

He played once for their first-team and had a loan stint at Malaga B before leaving on a permanent basis to join UD Logrones.

Valencia later moved to Slovenia and spent two years at FC Koper before switching to Poland to sign for Piast Gliwice in 2017. He became a key player for them and scored nine goals in 65 games from the wing.

The ex-Ecuador Under-17 international helped Piast win their first ever Ekstraklasa title in his final year there before his move to England.

What now

His switch to Brentford hasn’t really worked out and he could now drop into League One to Crewe.