Bolton Wanderers are the latest side to be linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison.

Portsmouth’s Ellis Harrison has been linked with #SWFC. Understand Bolton & Plymouth have made offers. No word on Sheff Wed. Might be a moot point with the Berahino signing. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) August 31, 2021

Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison has been heavily linked with a move away from Fratton Park before tonight’s deadline.

While both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle have been linked on deadline day, the likes of Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Oxford United have also been mentioned as potential suitors this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that Bolton Wanderers have joined the chase, with reporter Rob Staton revealing an offer has been made.

The Trotters are said to be alongside Plymouth in making a bid for Harrison, so it will be interesting to see if this develops into anything more serious in the coming hours.

On the other hand, Sheffield Wednesday’s signing of former West Brom and Stoke City ace Saido Berahino has likely ruled out the possibility of them bringing Harrison to Hillsborough.

Out of favour under Cowley

With John Marquis and loan man George Hirst the go-to options at the top of the pitch, Harrison’s game time has been limited so far this season.

After five League One games, the Welsh striker has played just one minute of the new season.

The likes of Ronan Curtis and Gassan Ahadme have also been deployed as strikers previously, so Cowley would still have other options upfront if injuries struck.

The clock is ticking

A matter of hours remain in this summer’s transfer window, with 11pm the cut-off point for transfers.

With time running out, it will be interesting to see if a move away from Fratton Park comes into fruition before the window slams shut.